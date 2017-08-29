21°
Woman faces trial over death of friend in horror crash

Hamish Broome
| 29th Aug 2017 9:36 AM

IT was a fun night out in Byron Bay shared by two young friends and co-workers who had the world at their feet.

But by the end of the evening, one of the women had sustained fatal injuries in a car crash on a notorious Byron Bay road, while the other would be charged over her death.

Just before midnight on March 25, 2015, Stevie Elizabeth Wappett, then 22, was driving her friend Alexandra Ryder, 29, home along Skinners Shoot Rd on the outskirts of Byron Bay.

The young women had spent a night out at the Railway Hotel and the Great Northern.

The crown alleges they had both had a few drinks, letting off steam from their work waitressing at Newrybar's Harvest Café.

It was during the drive a song came on the car stereo which prompted Miss Ryder to "move about in her seat” and then suddenly stand up through the sunroof of the 1997 Honda Accord.

Moments later the car crashed, and Miss Ryder sustained fatal injuries.

She was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital where she later died.

Wappett, of Alstonville, is on trial in Lismore District Court for negligent driving occasioning death over the incident. She is also charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

In his opening address to the jury, Crown prosecutor Peter Davies said the crucial issue for the jury was deciding whether or not Wappett's driving caused the death, or alternatively whether actions by the deceased may have contributed to the tragedy.

He noted that officers who arrived on the scene after the crash observed Wappett to "be affected by intoxicating liquor” when they arrived.

But Wappett's defence barrister Matthew Johnston SC said the "few drinks” which Wappett had admitted to drinking did not impair her ability to drive the car safely, and at least one witness would give evidence that she was not "out of it”.

Mr Johnston said Miss Ryder had stood up "moments before” the crash at a "reasonably precarious” spot in the road.

"Before Ms Wappett was aware of it Ms Ryder was standing through the roof,” he said.

"It's not as though Miss Ryder had been dancing out of the window for hundreds of metres.”

The whole thing happened in a "very very tight timeframe” and Wappett "didn't have sufficient time to deal with it”.

A friend of the two women, William Thomas Jane gave evidence about to conversation between him and Wappett later that night while she was recovering in Byron Bay Hospital.

Mr Jane said Wappett had told him she tried to pull Ms Ryder back down from the sunroof by tugging on her shirt, and in those few moments lost control of the car.

Another witness, Ashley Small, attended the crash after hearing the impact from his home nearby.

He variously described Wappett as "pale”, "very distraught” and "anxious” when he arrived at the scene.

Mr Small also said the stretch of road was "notorious” for accidents.

The trial is expected to hear from more witnesses including Wappett herself when it continues tomorrow.

Topics:  alexandra ryder alex ryder northern rivers court stevie elizabeth wappett

