Woman drove with no front wheel: cops

A Perth woman will face court for allegedly driving without a front wheel after a bystander seized her keys.

The 31-year-old Harrisdale woman was seen driving "recklessly" in Byford last month with the driver's side wheel of her Holden Captiva worn down to the brake caliper, police allege.

The 31-year-old woman was intercepted by a concerned member of the public who reported seeing sparks fly off the car.

A member of the public followed the woman along the South Western Highway about 2.40am on Sunday, November 8 as the car travelled erratically along the highway.

The wheel was worn down to its brake caliper.

Police say sparks and debris were reportedly coming off the vehicle, which came to a stop at an intersection at which time the bystander seized the woman's keys and called police.

Upon their arrival, the woman was breathalysed, where she allegedly reported a reading of more than .008.

The woman will now appear before the courts and has had her license disqualified.

She will front Armadale Magistrates Court on Friday with one count of reckless driving and one count of drink driving. Her car was seized and she has been disqualified from driving until further notice.

