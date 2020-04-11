Menu
Mitchell police pulled over a woman for non essential travel after she had already been fined in Longreach eight hours prior.
Woman drives another 600km after previous travel fine

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
11th Apr 2020 11:30 AM
MITCHELL Police have intercepted a woman on the Warrego Hwy after she had already been fined earlier that day due to unnecessary travel.

The car was intercepted just before 9pm last night, after Mitchell police recognised that the registered owner of the vehicle had already been fined earlier for breaking COVID-19 travel restrictions.

A QPS spokeswoman said the driver was fined in Longreach at 1pm for unnecessary travel.

A Mitchell officer then pulled the driver over again between Cambridge and Racecourse Rd on the Warrego Hwy after recognising the driver had been previously fined.

While the woman hasn’t been charged yet, she has been transported to Mitchell Hospital.

Investigations are continuing.

Roma police will be doing general patrolling the whole Easter weekend, with no fines or warnings issued as of yet.

‘So far everyone has had the right paperwork, or it’s been for essential travel,” and officer said.

More to come …

