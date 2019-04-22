Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman was dragged into bushes and sexually assaulted by a man before she broke free and told police.
A woman was dragged into bushes and sexually assaulted by a man before she broke free and told police. innovatedcaptures
Crime

Woman dragged into bushes in terrifying sex attack

Shayla Bulloch
by
22nd Apr 2019 11:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are appealing for help after a woman was sexually assaulted at Birtinya at the weekend.

At 11.30pm, a 45-year-old woman was walking on Birtinya Blvd on Saturday when she was grabbed from behind and taken into bushes.

The woman was then thrown to the ground and sexually assaulted before breaking free and running home when authorities were alerted.

She was transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital for treatment.

Police would like to speak to a man described as having a thin to skinny build, wearing a black t-shirt and shorts, in relation to the incident.

Investigating officers are also appealing for anyone who may have been travelling in the area and could have dashcam footage or anyone with CCTV of the area is urged to contact police.

More Stories

birtinya editors picks sex attack sexual assault sunshine coast crime sunshine coast police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Fisherman 'unresponsive' after being washed off rocks

    premium_icon Fisherman 'unresponsive' after being washed off rocks

    Breaking SURFERS found the man and brought him to shore, where ambulance crews started CPR while waiting for the rescue chopper's critical care team.

    • 22nd Apr 2019 12:21 PM
    Deaths at Rabbits Eat Lettuce festival confirmed

    premium_icon Deaths at Rabbits Eat Lettuce festival confirmed

    Breaking The Northern Rivers festival was moved to Queensland

    • 22nd Apr 2019 12:04 PM
    New wine bar is 'what was missing' in town

    premium_icon New wine bar is 'what was missing' in town

    Business This is not your traditional wine bar -- it's even better

    • 22nd Apr 2019 12:00 PM
    If you're talking during a gig, stop it right now

    premium_icon If you're talking during a gig, stop it right now

    Opinion You go to Bluesfest to listen to the music

    • 22nd Apr 2019 12:00 PM