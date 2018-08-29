Woman dragged by car after fight

Menu
A woman was dragged alongside car after fight at Sunnybank.
Crime

by Kristy Muir
29th Aug 2018 3:10 PM

A WOMAN was reportedly dragged alongside a car in a carpark at a train station on Brisbane's southside.

Police are investigating the incident which occurred at Banoon Railway Station in Sunnybank on Monday, August 6. They are appealing for witnesses.

Around 5.30pm a 23-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were involved in an altercation at the driverâ€™s side door of a blue Subaru Liberty, police said.

The man reportedly drove the vehicle away, dragging the woman alongside the car.

He is described as Caucasian in appearance, about 165cm tall with a solid build, fair complexion and dark coloured hair.

Detectives believe the person depicted in CCTV footage (pictured) may have witnessed the incident and are urging them to come forward.

The man was also not wearing a T-shirt but had dark coloured shorts.

The woman is described as caucasian in appearance, about 175cm tall, thin build, fair complexion, dark coloured long hair wearing black tights with a black coloured singlet top.

The pair is known to each other.

Detectives believe the person depicted in CCTV footage (pictured above) may have witnessed the incident and are urging them to come forward.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP1801445262

