Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman has been struck and killed by a train and police are trying to understand what happened in the moments just before her death.
A woman has been struck and killed by a train and police are trying to understand what happened in the moments just before her death.
News

Woman dies after train accident

by Anthony Piovesan
18th Jul 2020 7:37 AM

A woman has died after she was struck by a train in Melbourne's northern suburbs on Friday night.

Transit Crime Investigation Unit detectives believe the woman in her 70s was crossing the railway line near Thomastown station about 6.20pm when she was struck and killed.

The woman is yet to be formally identified.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances that led to her death.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the incident to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Woman dies in Melbourne's north

road death train accident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Emergency teams on standby: Wild swell, strong wind expected

        premium_icon Emergency teams on standby: Wild swell, strong wind expected

        News WITH hazardous weather conditions forecast, surf lifesavers are urging the public to exercise caution if visiting the coastline.

        POSTPONED: Weekend return to footy will not go ahead

        premium_icon POSTPONED: Weekend return to footy will not go ahead

        Rugby League NRRRL posted a message saying the first round has been postponed due to new...

        REVEALED: $1.3m plan for dredging of Shaws Bay

        premium_icon REVEALED: $1.3m plan for dredging of Shaws Bay

        News A LOT of work is under way to improve the health of this popular Ballina swimming...