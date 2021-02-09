Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman has died in hospital after her car collided with a truck on the weekend.
A woman has died in hospital after her car collided with a truck on the weekend.
News

Woman dies in hospital after car and truck crash

by Shiloh Payne
9th Feb 2021 8:12 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman has died from injuries sustained when her car collided with a truck west of Brisbane on the weekend.

The 35-year-old was trapped in her car after the incident, which occurred around 8.30am Saturday along Mount Juillerat Drive between Sunbird Drive and the Centenary Highway in Redbank Plains.

She was critically injured in the crash and taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital on Saturday where she succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday.

Police are appealing for assistance following a serious crash at Redbank Plains on Saturday. Picture: 7 News
Police are appealing for assistance following a serious crash at Redbank Plains on Saturday. Picture: 7 News

The road was closed for several hours while the High Acuity Response Unit and Forensic Crash Unit attended.

Police are asking for anyone who saw the crash, involving a black Renault Koleos and a prime mover, to contact them.

Originally published as Woman dies in hospital after car, truck crash

road toll

Just In

    Ash Barty goes on a rampage

    Ash Barty goes on a rampage
    • 9th Feb 2021 8:18 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Lismore City Council elect new mayor

        Premium Content BREAKING: Lismore City Council elect new mayor

        News Lismore City councillors have voted their new mayor who will take over until September.

        • 9th Feb 2021 7:00 PM
        What’s happening on the beach at Elements?

        Premium Content What’s happening on the beach at Elements?

        News The resort has addressed questions about sandbagging work on the shore.

        ‘We’d do anything’: Family still seeking answers 24 years on

        Premium Content ‘We’d do anything’: Family still seeking answers 24 years on

        News Craig and Peter Bradridge are hoping a DNA collection program, launched in Coffs...

        Immediate action to replace council boss after ‘shock’ exit

        Premium Content Immediate action to replace council boss after ‘shock’ exit

        News Tenterfield council held an extraordinary meeting to decide on the best way...