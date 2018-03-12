Woman dies in hospital a week after serious crash

A 24-YEAR-OLD Casuarina woman, Maria Diaz Flores, who was hospitalised after an horrific car accident at Cudgen earlier this month, has died.

A 24-YEAR-OLD Casuarina woman, Maria Diaz Flores, who was hospitalised after an horrific car accident at Cudgen earlier this month, has died. Contributed

UPDATE: 3pm

A 24-YEAR-OLD Casuarina woman who was hospitalised after an horrific car accident at Cudgen earlier this month has died.

CUDGEN CRASH: The Volunteer Rescue Association's Tweed District Rescue Squad's extracted a 24-year-old woman from her vehicle which crashed into a tree in Cudgen early Sunday morning. Supplied

Maria Diaz Flores had her life support switched off on Sunday night with her family by her bedside.

Her family had flown from Mexico to be with her following news of the crash.

Tweed Police Superintendent Wayne Starling said the death was "a tragic loss".

"Our thoughts are with the family of this young girl," "Supt Starling said.

Ms Flores was driving along Cudgen Rd at Cudgen on March 4 when her car hit a tree.

Emergency services attended and she was flown to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

A crowdfunding campaign to raise money for Ms Flores and her family received enormous support, with the Tweed community rallying behind her and raising nearly $20,000 in less than a week.

EARLIER:

A WOMAN involved in a serious crash on the Tweed has passed away in hospital.

Emergency services were called to Cudgen Rd, Cudgen about 1.45pm on Sunday, March 4 after a Subaru Forrester being driven by the 24-year-old woman collided with a number of trees.

The woman was flown to Gold Coast University Hospital after receiving first aid at the scene.

Police were advised the woman had passed away as a result of her injuries about 8.30am today.

Tweed Byron Police District Inspector Gary Cowan said the woman's relatives were expected to travel from overseas to make arrangements.

The Kingscliff resident's name has not yet been released and the cause of the incident is still being investigated.

"The accident is still being investigated," Insp Cowan said.

Insp Cowan urged anyone who may have any information about the incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.