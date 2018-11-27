Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Woman dies in head-on crash overnight

by Jacob Miley
27th Nov 2018 6:48 AM

A YOUNG woman has died in a head-on crash in the Gold Coast hinterland.

Police said it appeared a hatchback and a ute collided on Beaudesert-Nerang Rd at Benobble, near Canungra, just before 4pm, killing an 18-year-old Beaudesert woman.

Another car - a station wagon - was also involved after smashing into the out of control hatchback.

The 49-year-old male driver of the ute and his 15-year-old female passenger, escaped with minor injuries.

The 30-year-old female driver of the station wagon also suffered minor injuries.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

More Stories

car crash editors picks gold coast

Top Stories

    Coastal property's rezoning given the nod from council

    premium_icon Coastal property's rezoning given the nod from council

    Council News ZONING changes will open door for a planned subdivision of a North Coast site.

    New gourmet shop helps you make pasta dishes like a chef

    premium_icon New gourmet shop helps you make pasta dishes like a chef

    Business Ballina has welcomed a bit of Byron market

    The agony of a loved one going missing

    premium_icon The agony of a loved one going missing

    Opinion It started with a phone call to tell me my friend was missing

    How to sell your home before Christmas

    premium_icon How to sell your home before Christmas

    Property Sell your home before Christmas

    Local Partners