A woman has died after crashing into a trampoline which had fallen into the road last month.
Woman dies after shocking trampoline tragedy

by Sarah Matthews
8th Sep 2019 10:58 AM
A WOMAN has died after being critically injured in a car crash caused by a trampoline falling off the back of another car in the Scenic Rim last month.

The 63-year-old woman was driving on Mundoolun Connection Rd, Boyland around midday on August 23, during which she crashed into parts of a trampoline that had fallen on to the road.

She sustained critical head injuries and was airlifted to hospital, but died of her injuries last night.

Her 31-year-old daughter who was driving in a separate car also sustained minor head injuries when she crashed into the trampoline parts before her mother did.

According to police, a 39-year-old man was driving a Toyota Hilux carrying the trampoline when parts of it fell off and onto the road.

The 39-year-old Hilux driver was also treated by paramedics for minor injuries.

No one has been charged. The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

fatal traffic crash motoring safety tragedy trampoline

