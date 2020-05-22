Menu
A woman has died after the car she was travelling in collided with a truck.
Woman dies after car and truck collide

Cathy Adams
22nd May 2020 1:17 PM

A WOMAN has died following a two-vehicle crash at Tenterfield.

Just before 5pm, emergency services were called to Mount Lindesay Road, near Old Ballandean Road, at Tenterfield, following reports a truck and a Ford Laser sedan collided.

The passenger of the car, a 59-year-old woman, died at the scene.

The driver of the car, a 22-year-old, was taken for Tenterfield Hospital in stable condition and underwent mandatory testing.

The truck driver, a 41-year-old woman, was not injured and was taken to hospital for mandatory testing.

Officers from New England Police District established a crime scene with officers from the Crash Investigation Unit to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Any witnesses or anyone with dashcam vision in the area at the time is urged to come forward.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

fatal northern rivers crash tenterfield
Lismore Northern Star

