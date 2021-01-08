A woman has died after being struck by a car outside hospital.

A woman has died after being struck by a car outside hospital.

A WOMAN has been killed after being struck by a car in Alice Springs, outside the hospital on Gap Rd.

St John Ambulance Territory Duty manager Craig Garraway said the incident happened about 9.30pm on Thursday night.

"Basically it's a car versus pedestrian … it happened outside the hospital, or in the hospital car park, in that area," he said.

"Hospital staff have moved the patient into the hospital."

St John Ambulance didn't attend the incident given it was just outside the hospital where other emergency services were available.

It is the second pedestrian fatality in two days in the Northern Territory, after a man was struck by three cars on the Stuart Hwy at Knuckey Lagoon 24 hours earlier.

NT Police have been contacted for comment.

will.zwar@news.com.au

Originally published as Woman dies after being struck by car outside hospital