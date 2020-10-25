Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A North Coast woman has died at Gold Coast University Hospital after sustaining a critical head injury. Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident. Picture Mike Batterham
A North Coast woman has died at Gold Coast University Hospital after sustaining a critical head injury. Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident. Picture Mike Batterham
Breaking

Woman dies after being found with critical injuries

Liana Boss
25th Oct 2020 8:15 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN who was found with critical injuries earlier this month has died in hospital.

Officers attached to the Tweed Byron Police District were called to a unit on Elfran Ave in Pottsville about 6pm on Saturday, October 10.

They were responding to reports of a 44-year-old woman who had been found by a family member with head injuries.

<< Woman found alone at home with critical injuries >>

She was treated at the scene and taken to The Tweed Hospital and was later transferred to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

Police have confirmed in a statement the woman passed away yesterday.

An investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the incident to determine how and where the woman sustained her injuries.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the nearby area in the hours leading up the discovery of the injured woman to contact Tweed Heads detectives or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

critical head injuries gold coast university hospital northern rivers crime the tweed hospital tweed byron police district tweed crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Another greyhound death prompts calls for overhaul

        Premium Content Another greyhound death prompts calls for overhaul

        News Second death in a week on Northern Rivers’ tracks has animal rights group up in arms

        MISSING: Have you seen Nathaniel?

        MISSING: Have you seen Nathaniel?

        News Police are concerned for the 13-year-olds' welfare

        Crews battle fire at shopping complex

        Premium Content Crews battle fire at shopping complex

        Breaking Firefighters were called to reports of smoke coming from a building

        Woman can’t sleep after housemate trapped her under table

        Premium Content Woman can’t sleep after housemate trapped her under table

        News THE incident allegedly occurred over an argument about a $2 iTunes purchase.