Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The woman was a resident of the Regis Canning Lodge aged care facility in Caboolture. Picture: File photo/Thinkstock
The woman was a resident of the Regis Canning Lodge aged care facility in Caboolture. Picture: File photo/Thinkstock
Health

Woman died in aged care after wound

by Warren Barnsley
22nd Aug 2018 9:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MEDICAL supplies saleswoman advised an elderly Queensland woman's leg wound was "showing significant improvement" before she died, an inquest has heard.

Kathleen Simons, a resident of the Regis Canning Lodge aged care facility in Caboolture, died in 2015 after wounds on her legs deteriorated over three months to the point of her tendon being visible.

Jenny Smith, a registered nurse who sold wound wrapping to the facility, has given evidence facility staff pleaded with her to provide advice on Ms Simons' leg ulcers, which were caused partially by diabetes.

Ms Smith told Brisbane Coroner's Court she was under the impression she was acting in the role of a consultant when she gave the positive report of Ms Simons' wounds months before she died.

She admitted giving detailed information on the wound but denied knowing how the facility accepted her prognosis as an expert wound care specialist.

"When I went there, it was about their dressing choice," Ms Smith told the inquest.

"I didn't sit there necessarily and have a good study of the wound. It was only that the dressing was down and I visually saw it.

"I do recall, it was a 'please, please, please, can you write in there what dressing we should use'."

The inquest heard Ms Smith's advice formed the basis of Ms Simons' wound management plan.

The inquest continues.

aged care death health injury wound

Top Stories

    Why council meeting drew 'busiest gallery in 100 years'

    premium_icon Why council meeting drew 'busiest gallery in 100 years'

    Council News THE expansion of a retirement village was one of the contentious issues discussed at last night's meeting.

    • 22nd Aug 2018 10:30 AM
    Huge airline sale: Fly from Ballina to Sydney for $65

    Huge airline sale: Fly from Ballina to Sydney for $65

    News Get in quick - this sale ends at midnight

    Why rail trail is more important then ever to council boss

    premium_icon Why rail trail is more important then ever to council boss

    Council News Northern Rivers Rail Trail is well and truly on the agenda

    Local Partners