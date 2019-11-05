Woman denies pointing replica pistol at police during chase

Four people have been charged over an alleged dramatic police pursuit involving a replica firearm.

A GROUP remains in custody over an alleged string of pursuits involving a replica pistol being pointed at police and other motorists.

Jai Sherratt, 25, Jasmine Sherratt, 18, Justice Uprichard, 18, and a 15-year-old were refused bail following the alleged incident on Sunday.

Police will allege they saw a stolen Toyota Camry travelling south, in an erratic manner, on Hinterland Way at Ewingsdale about 11.25am.

Police allege a pursuit began, with one passenger allegedly pointing a replica pistol at police. The pursuit was terminated but another brief chase began after the car turned onto the wrong side of the Pacific Hwy at Knockrow, where a passenger allegedly pointed the firearm at passing motorists.

Police were later called to a Pimlico property, where the Camry had been abandoned and one of the passengers is accused of pointing the pistol at a resident there, demanding their car keys and assaulting them.

Mr Sherratt was charged with assault in company with intent to rob while armed with a dangerous weapon, engaging in a police pursuit, taking and driving a vehicle without consent and driving in a reckless, furious or dangerous manner.

Ms Sherratt, from Bracken Ridge, Ms Uprichard, from Slacks Creek, and a 15-year-old boy were each charged with assault in company with intent to rob while armed and being carried in a conveyance without consent.

The women were also charged with possessing an unauthorised pistol.

The Sherratts remain in custody and did not face Lismore Local Court in person yesterday.

Solicitor Ian McKay applied for bail on Ms Uprichard's behalf, saying his client "accepts the seriousness” of the allegations and "the gravity of the situation she's in”.

"She denies that she, at any stage, leaned out the window and pointed the replica pistol at police,” Mr McKay said.

The court heard Ms Uprichard, who had been in a relationship with Mr Sherratt for about two weeks, was willing and able to transfer a $10,000 surety to the court.

Magistrate Roger Prowse said there was "a very strong crown case” and said he wasn't satisfied Ms Uprichard should be released.

He refused bail and all adult defendants are due back in court on January 16.