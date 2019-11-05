Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Four people have been charged over an alleged dramatic police pursuit involving a replica firearm.
Four people have been charged over an alleged dramatic police pursuit involving a replica firearm. Marc Stapelberg
Crime

Woman denies pointing replica pistol at police during chase

Liana Turner
by
5th Nov 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GROUP remains in custody over an alleged string of pursuits involving a replica pistol being pointed at police and other motorists.

Jai Sherratt, 25, Jasmine Sherratt, 18, Justice Uprichard, 18, and a 15-year-old were refused bail following the alleged incident on Sunday.

Police will allege they saw a stolen Toyota Camry travelling south, in an erratic manner, on Hinterland Way at Ewingsdale about 11.25am.

Police allege a pursuit began, with one passenger allegedly pointing a replica pistol at police. The pursuit was terminated but another brief chase began after the car turned onto the wrong side of the Pacific Hwy at Knockrow, where a passenger allegedly pointed the firearm at passing motorists.

Police were later called to a Pimlico property, where the Camry had been abandoned and one of the passengers is accused of pointing the pistol at a resident there, demanding their car keys and assaulting them.

Mr Sherratt was charged with assault in company with intent to rob while armed with a dangerous weapon, engaging in a police pursuit, taking and driving a vehicle without consent and driving in a reckless, furious or dangerous manner.

Ms Sherratt, from Bracken Ridge, Ms Uprichard, from Slacks Creek, and a 15-year-old boy were each charged with assault in company with intent to rob while armed and being carried in a conveyance without consent.

The women were also charged with possessing an unauthorised pistol.

The Sherratts remain in custody and did not face Lismore Local Court in person yesterday.

Solicitor Ian McKay applied for bail on Ms Uprichard's behalf, saying his client "accepts the seriousness” of the allegations and "the gravity of the situation she's in”.

"She denies that she, at any stage, leaned out the window and pointed the replica pistol at police,” Mr McKay said.

The court heard Ms Uprichard, who had been in a relationship with Mr Sherratt for about two weeks, was willing and able to transfer a $10,000 surety to the court.

Magistrate Roger Prowse said there was "a very strong crown case” and said he wasn't satisfied Ms Uprichard should be released.

He refused bail and all adult defendants are due back in court on January 16.

lismore local court northern rivers crime police pursuit
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GUIDE: Where to watch the Melbourne Cup 2019

        premium_icon GUIDE: Where to watch the Melbourne Cup 2019

        Whats On WHERE you can dress up, enjoy lunch and enjoy a glass of bubbly.

        Ten wickedly fun things to do this week

        premium_icon Ten wickedly fun things to do this week

        Whats On From owning your own voice to saying nup to the Cup.

        Injured hang-glider still 'critical' after Lennox Head crash

        premium_icon Injured hang-glider still 'critical' after Lennox Head crash

        News Members of the 26-year-old's rugby team say they are "in shock”

        Behind the scenes look at famous music studio

        premium_icon Behind the scenes look at famous music studio

        News This iconic North Coast property has been a haven for musicians