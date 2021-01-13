Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The haul one social media user got from Woolies. Picture: Facebook. Source: Supplied
The haul one social media user got from Woolies. Picture: Facebook. Source: Supplied
Lifestyle

Woman defends huge Woolies haul

13th Jan 2021 2:16 PM

A woman, who excitedly shared the bargain product she scooped up, has jumped in before others could criticise her for buying out the stock.

She revealed the stash of five discount chooks she had scored from Woolworths, with her haul worth $58 while she only paid $14.

"My little win for the day. 1st time ever finding stuff this cheap at my local store," she wrote on the Markdown Addicts Australia Facebook page.

In fact, some of the Macro Free Range Butterflied Chickens with Lemon, Herb & Garlic from Woolworths were selling for as little as $1.99.

"I grabbed them all as they are great for the chest freezer, are an easy meal, plus I help pick up bargains for my brother's family who have off weeks more often than not," she wrote.

But she wanted to shut down any detractors beforehand, with some bargain hunters known to call out others for being selfish and taking all the discounted goods for themselves.

She added in the comments: "I don't normally justify [my purchases] but thought with the hard times atm I'd get in before the bitey ones do."

The mum was met by overwhelming support by other group users.

"Good score. Don't feel like you need to justify yourself to all the judge judy's out there," wrote one.

Another backed her up, saying: "Nice score and never ever feel like you have to explain why you took them all. They are there to be purchased and first in best dressed."

While one user said it was no ones else's business. "Good on you and enjoy your bargains," she added.

Originally published as Woman defends big huge Woolies haul

editors picks woolworths

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How much money council lost by making hospital parking free

        Premium Content How much money council lost by making hospital parking free

        News One Lismore councillor says the revenue could have been used to fix roads, but she still wants free parking continued.

        • 13th Jan 2021 1:00 PM
        Mountain top chain removal to prevent ‘catastrophic failure’

        Premium Content Mountain top chain removal to prevent ‘catastrophic failure’

        News National Parks and Wildlife explain what’s happening on summit track

        Ballina Cup almost sold out, conditions set to be perfect

        Premium Content Ballina Cup almost sold out, conditions set to be perfect

        News Club taking extra care to ensure the popular event is COVID-safe.

        'Changed our lives': 10 moving stories of your rescue dogs

        Premium Content 'Changed our lives': 10 moving stories of your rescue dogs

        News “He was beaten and found locked in a bird aviary. Now he is spoiled and loved and...