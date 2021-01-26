Woman fights charges over alleged $66k fraudulent transfers

Louise Karen Jarrett is accused of two counts of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception.

The woman accused of stealing money from her parents and employer will face Lismore Local Court later this year for a hearing.

Louise Karen Jarrett, 46, is accused of two counts of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception to which she has pleaded not guilty.

Ms Jarrett is accused of conducting fraudulent withdrawals of two separate Summerland Credit Union accounts in Bangalow on the morning of October 20, 2018.

Police will allege $66,637 was taken between the two alleged offences, and a two-factor authorisation was used for both transactions.

At the previous part-heard hearing, the court heard how Ms Jarrett's father noticed "$30,000" dollars missing from his bank account.

At the same hearing, the court was told how Ms Jarrett had access to her employers accounts due to her position as the bookkeeper.

Previously, the court heard from a former Summerland Credit Union fraud expert who worked on an internal investigation of the withdrawals.

The outcome of the investigation found "there was the common link" between both accounts and a token belonging to Ms Jarrett had been used to authorise the transactions.

The hearing is set to go for two days from June 8 to June 9 in Lismore Local Court.