Woman cut off by flood water suffering breathing difficulties

EMERGENCY services are urgently trying to access an alternative route to a woman who is cut off by floodwaters on Main Arm Rd at Mullumbimby.

A Richmond Tweed SES spokesman said the woman had attempted to relocate some of her horses, which became stranded in a paddock in the deluge.

She reportedly began suffering breathing difficulties before triple-0 call was made.

Paramedics were alerted to the incident at 10.15am this morning.

However emergency services were unable to access the area because Main Arm Rd is unpassable at Coral Avenue near the Mullumbimby Showground.

The spokesman said there was a possibility the Westpac helicopter may be deployed to airlift the woman.

Upper Main Arm has received 188mm of rain in the last 24 hours.

Several other flood rescues are happening in the Tweed Shire, including one rescue at Uki and at least three in Murwillumbah, the spokesman said.

One person is reportedly trapped near a bridge at Uki but SES crews cannot access the area due to flooding.