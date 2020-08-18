Menu
The rescue helicopter was called to an incident in Byron Bay.
Woman crushed by car in Byron Bay carpark

Rebecca Lollback
by
18th Aug 2020 7:42 AM
A WOMAN has been airlifted to hospital after she was crushed in a Byron Bay car park late yesterday afternoon.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to the incident.

"It is believed that a 69-year-old female was crushed by a car in a parking area," a spokesman from the rescue chopper service said.

"The lady sustained serious pelvic injuries in the incident.

"She was treated at the scene by the aircraft critical care paramedic and doctor before being airlifted to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition."

