Woman critically injured in crash

EMERGENCY services are on-scene at 'serious incident' in which a car has crashed into a building on one of the Gold Coast's busiest roads.

The collision occurred at 7.46am on Southport's Nerang Street near the old Gold Coast Hospital.

Critical care paramedics and the High Acuity Response Unit were called to the scene where a woman in her 70s was "significantly trapped".

The scene of the incident. Picture: Emily Halloran.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the woman had suffered from a medical incident.

She was critically injured.

Investigations are continuing.

More to come.