Woman in critical condition after car mounts footpath

Rae Wilson
by
27th Nov 2018 9:03 AM

A WOMAN is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a car mounted the footpath she was walking on this morning.

The car was travelling westbound along Milne Street at Beenleigh, in south-east Queensland, when it left the roadway about 4.45am and collided with the woman on the footpath.

The woman was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital with life-threatening injuries and is in a critical condition.

The male driver was uninjured.

Police are investigating a serious traffic crash at Beenleigh this morning.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

News Corp Australia

