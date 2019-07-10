Woman critical after car overturned in two-car crash

A 76-year-old woman, from Tweed Heads,was taken to Gold Coast Hospital in a critical condition after a two-vehicle crash.

A WOMAN is in a critical condition after a crash in South Murwillumbah yesterday.

About 12.10pm emergency services were called to the Tweed Valley Way after a Hyundai i30 and a Holden Captiva - both travelling south - collided.

The Hyundai then crossed to the wrong side of the road and hit a signpost, before overturning.

A 76-year-old woman, from Tweed Heads, driving the Hyundai was taken to Gold Coast Hospital in a critical condition with severe head injuries.

The female driver of the Holden and three passengers were not injured.

She has been taken to Murwillumbah Hospital for mandatory testing.

Inquiries continue.

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.