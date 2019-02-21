Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after she was attacked by a 600kg cow west of Brisbane. Picture: File/Anna Rogers
A woman has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after she was attacked by a 600kg cow west of Brisbane. Picture: File/Anna Rogers
News

Woman critical after attack by 600kg cow

by Cloe Read
21st Feb 2019 10:06 AM

AN ELDERLY woman was rushed to hospital in a critical condition after she was rammed and trampled on by a 600kg cow at a property at Peak Crossing, south of Ipswich on Wednesday night.

It is reported the woman, who is in her 70s, was knocked down, with the cow then standing on her chest, causing significant chest injuries.

"She was conscious but paramedics were extremely concerned about the trauma and significant injuries she suffered … The injuries were very concerning," a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said.

The woman was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition with Critical Care and High Acuity Response paramedics on board.

More Stories

Show More
attack cow critically injured editors picks

Top Stories

    Truck crash closes highway lanes

    premium_icon Truck crash closes highway lanes

    News NORTHBOUND lanes are closed as the b-double is salvaged.

    'Abnormally' high tides, huge swell as cyclone approaches

    'Abnormally' high tides, huge swell as cyclone approaches

    Weather Effects from tropical cyclone Oma are starting to be felt locally

    'Super weekend' hopes to rain cash on struggling CBD

    premium_icon 'Super weekend' hopes to rain cash on struggling CBD

    Entertainment COUNCIL hopes their "good coincidence” supports local businesses

    Plea to motorbike riders in wake of tragic death

    premium_icon Plea to motorbike riders in wake of tragic death

    News Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatality