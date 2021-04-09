Woman convicted of animal cruelty caught with horses

A woman has faced court in Casino on animal cruelty charges.

A woman has faced court in Casino on animal cruelty charges.

A Northern Rivers woman previously convicted of animal cruelty offences has admitted she was looking after horses despite being banned from owning pets.

Leah Angela Braid, 51, was sentenced in August 2019 on several charges relating to a failure to supply proper food and treatment to a horse and foal at her Bonalbo property.

The RSPCA had attended Braid’s property in 2016 and found a horse and foal both severely malnourished.

She was ordered by the District Court to not own, possess, or take custody of animals for five years.

Braid appeared before Casino Local Court on Thursday, where she pleaded guilty for a second time to breaching the District Court order.

She had been given a six-month conditional release order in October 2020 for similar breaches, after she had been found caring for a cat and two ducks.

A woman has faced court in on animal cruelty charges.

The court on Thursday heard Braid had since allowed horses for agistment on her property after seeking advice from a RSPCA officer, who had told her it would be okay as she was not responsible for the animals’ care.

Braid was also found caring again for the same cat she was previously ordered to not look after, the court heard.

Magistrate Kathy Crittenden said the orders were “abundantly plain” and Braid should have known she wasn’t allowed animals to stay on her property under any circumstance.

“On the fact sheet it is plain you were in the care of the horses, that is clearly prohibited by the order,” Ms Crittenden said.

“These are serious matters … (and you have been) showing disregard to the orders of the district court in possession of animals.”

Ms Crittenden revoked the initial community release order bonds and ordered Braid to pay $400 for possessing the cat and the two ducks.

Braid was also convicted and ordered to pay $800 for possessing the horses and the cat.

Originally published as Woman convicted of animal cruelty caught with horses