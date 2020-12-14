Woman convicted of animal cruelty caught with a cat

A woman has faced court in Casino on animal cruelty charges.

A woman has faced court in Casino on animal cruelty charges.

A NORTHERN RIVERS woman previously convicted of animal cruelty offences has been caught looking after a cat despite being banned from owning pets.

Leah Angela Braid, 51, was sentenced in August 2019 on several charges relating to a failure to supply proper food and treatment to a horse and foal at her Bonalbo property.

The charges were laid after the RSPCA attended Braid’s property to find a horse and foal both severely malnourished in 2016.

She was also banned from owning animals for five years.

However, Braid has since been been found in breach of a court order, which stated she can’t possess any animal of any kind.

A woman has faced court in Casino on animal cruelty charges.

She appeared before Casino Local Court on Thursday for sentencing.

Braid’s solicitor, Natasha Wood, said her client was caring for the cat since it had returned to her property after going missing years ago.

“It left the premises and came back to the premises … and she was caring for it,” Ms Wood said.

Ms Wood said Braid had not taken care of any animals since the latest breach and intended to uphold the court order.

Braid told the court she now “absolutely” understood the ramifications of breaching court orders.

The court heard since her conviction, Braid has been diagnosed with several medical conditions, which were terminal.

Magistrate Kathy Crittenden convicted and sentence Braid to a conditional release order for six months.

“(I’m ordering a) conditional release order to ensure she complies with the orders by the District Court for very serious matters,” Ms Crittenden said.