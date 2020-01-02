Menu
Two people have been rushed to hospital with 'significant hand injuries' following a dog attack.
Woman and child seriously injured in dog attack

by KEAGAN ELDER
2nd Jan 2020 1:13 PM
TWO people have been rushed to hospital with "significant hand injuries" following a dog attack.

A woman aged 46 and a 12-year-old boy were bitten by a bull arab.

It is understood they were trying to break up a dog fight when they were bitten.

Paramedics were called to a private address at Home Hill about 8.45am, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

The two patients were taken to Ayr Hospital under lights and sirens.

They are being transported to Townsville University Hospital in a stable condition.

