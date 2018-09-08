Menu
Woman chased man around pub with baseball bat

7th Sep 2018 4:42 PM
A 26-YEAR-OLD woman chased a man around a hotel carpark with a baseball bat after hearing allegations involving her one-year-old nephew.

Katrina Ann-Marie Williams pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday to one wilful damage charge and one public nuisance charge in relation to the incident.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said the victim parked his ute outside the Clermont Hotel Motel at 7.45pm on July 28 when Williams drove up and the male in her car pointed out the victim to her.

She said Williams got out of the car and was yelling at the victim from the footpath outside the hotel.

"When he approached her, she pulled out a baseball bat and chased him around the hotel," Ms Marsden said.

She said the victim ran to his vehicle to get away and Williams swung the bat down, smashing the side quarter panel window.

Ms Marsden said when police spoke with Williams, she alleged the victim had almost run down one of her relatives earlier in the day after a dispute about an ongoing issue involving her one-year-old nephew.

"I know what I did was wrong," Williams told the court.

"It just happened."

The court heard Williams had a history of violence and public nuisance offences.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke said this was "completely outrageous behaviour" before fining Williams $1500 and ordering convictions recorded.

