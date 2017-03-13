27°
Woman charged with fraud over online camera sale

13th Mar 2017 9:25 AM

A WOMAN has been charged with fraud after an online shopping experience gone wrong.

Senior Constable David Henderson from Richmond Local Area Command said that a local woman recently advertised on an internet auction site that she wanted to buy a camera.

A 28-year-old Wallsend woman offered to sell her a Canon camera for $300.

The victim paid the money for the camera to the Wallsend woman's bank account.

However, she did not receive the camera and was unable to contact the Wallsend woman, snr cnst Henderson said.

Police then conducted a complex investigation onto this fraud.

The Wallsend woman has gone to great lengths to move the stolen money through her account to a 'cash card' account then to another bank account, then a cash withdrawal, snr cnst Henderson said.

Police have charged the 28-year-old Wallsend woman with dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception.

She will appear in Lismore Local court in April.

The victim has had her $300 returned to her.

Topics:  crime fraud northern rivers crime police

