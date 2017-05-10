Employee charged with cheating business out of $130,000

A 40-YEAR-OLD former employee is facing business fraud charges after allegedly cheating a Murwillumbah company out of more than $130, 000.

Tweed Local Area Command detectives began investigations after receiving reports a former employee of the business had allegedly defrauded the company.

Inquiries established the woman had allegedly been defrauding the business since December 2009, before she was dismissed in March 2017.

About 11am on Tuesday police attended a home in Bray Park and executed a search warrant.

Officers seized documentation and electronic devices that will be forensically examined.

A 40-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station. She was charged with seven counts of steal property as clerk / servant.

The woman was granted strict conditional bail to appear at Murwillumbah Local Court on May 23.

Further charges are expected, according to police