Woman charged over serious head-on collision

Trevor Veale

NSW Police allege a Suzuki Vitara and Suzuki Swift collided head-on on Myocum Road at Ewingsdale about 11am on Thursday, October 25, 2018.

The driver of the Vitara, a 32-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Tweed Heads Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Swift, a 19-year-old Mullumbimby woman, was taken to The Gold Coast University Hospital with serious injuries, including a fractured spine and sternum.

Tweed Byron Police District officers and the Crash Investigation Unit commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Following extensive inquiries, the 32-year-old woman was arrested about 8.30pm on Sunday, April 14, and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where she was charged with a total of 21 offences, including drive under the influence of drugs, dangerous driving, cause bodily harm by misconduct and possession of prohibited drugs.

The Harrington Park woman was given bail to appear in Byron Bay Local Court on June 27.