Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman has been charged following investigations into a head-on collision that left another woman with a fractured spine in Ewingsdale last year.
A woman has been charged following investigations into a head-on collision that left another woman with a fractured spine in Ewingsdale last year. Trevor Veale
Crime

Woman charged over serious head-on collision

Aisling Brennan
by
16th Apr 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been charged following investigations into a head-on collision that left another woman with a fractured spine in Ewingsdale last year.

NSW Police allege a Suzuki Vitara and Suzuki Swift collided head-on on Myocum Road at Ewingsdale about 11am on Thursday, October 25, 2018.

The driver of the Vitara, a 32-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Tweed Heads Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Swift, a 19-year-old Mullumbimby woman, was taken to The Gold Coast University Hospital with serious injuries, including a fractured spine and sternum.

Tweed Byron Police District officers and the Crash Investigation Unit commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Following extensive inquiries, the 32-year-old woman was arrested about 8.30pm on Sunday, April 14, and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where she was charged with a total of 21 offences, including drive under the influence of drugs, dangerous driving, cause bodily harm by misconduct and possession of prohibited drugs.

The Harrington Park woman was given bail to appear in Byron Bay Local Court on June 27.

ewingsdale northern rivers crash tweed byron police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Wife 'thrilled, relieved' after husband's operation

    Wife 'thrilled, relieved' after husband's operation

    Health THE wife of a Lismore man diagnosed with a massive brain tumour took to social media to share the good news her husband had come through the operation safely.

    • 16th Apr 2019 11:00 AM
    Hospital staff to walk out on job over 'wage theft'

    premium_icon Hospital staff to walk out on job over 'wage theft'

    News Staff protesting over unpaid allowance today

    • 16th Apr 2019 10:43 AM
    Man accused of bow and arrow attack faces court

    premium_icon Man accused of bow and arrow attack faces court

    Crime The arrow shot struck the alleged victim's mobile phone

    • 16th Apr 2019 12:00 PM
    'DISTURBING': Pet dog stolen from its home

    'DISTURBING': Pet dog stolen from its home

    Crime A Hungarian Vizsla dog named Penny was stolen from a home