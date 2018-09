FRAUD CHARGES: A woman allegedly created a phone account with another woman's identification details.

A 42-year-old Kingaroy woman was arrested for creating a phone account with another woman's identification details.

Kingaroy Police arrested the woman on Monday, August 27 at 2pm on fraud charges.

The account was reportedly created on April 23 this year.

The Kingaroy woman was charged with allegedly falsely representing herself to be another person and two counts of fraud.

The woman is due to appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on September 17.