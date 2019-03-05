Menu
IN THE SPOTLIGHT: This photo posted to Instagram of two women posing with a dead possum and a gun has lead to one of the women being charged.
News

Woman charged over Gympie region 'possum hunting' photo

Frances Klein
by
5th Mar 2019 3:35 PM
TWO Gympie region women who posed with a rifle and a dead possum before uploading the photo to social media have found themselves back in the spotlight.

Their "trophy-style" hunting photo, which was removed from Instagram last month when it attracted an avalanche of negative attention, is one of four disturbing pieces of media released by the RSPCA yesterday depicting gruesome possum abuses that were discovered online last month.

A 24-year-old Mooloo woman was recently charged with taking protected wildlife, discharging a weapon on public land and possessing a restricted item in a state forest in relation to the "possum hunting" photo, a Queensland police spokesman said. She is due to appear in the Gympie Magistrates Court next Monday.

 

A man has been filmed eating chunks from a possum in Queensland.
VIDEO: Man filmed biting chunks out of possum

Three separate, unrelated, sickening possum torture videos were also released yesterday by the anti-animal cruelty organisation in an effort to shine a light on the heinous online trend.

"These are very, very disturbing," RSPCA Queensland's Michael Beatty said.

"The videos depict people deliberately torturing defenceless animals. In one video a possum is dragged from a tree and then squeezed and slammed on to a wall before being hurled into the bush.

"In another, a live possum is wrapped in a net before being thrown to dogs that tear it to pieces and a third video shows a young man biting and chewing a possum before hurling it into the darkness."

He said the sickening acts, which are mainly being posted on private social media accounts, show a complete lack of empathy and expose a darker risk.

"The links between this type of cruelty and acts of violence toward humans have been well researched over the years," he said.

Mr Beatty said social media had played two different sides in acts of animal cruelty - as a platform for people to boast and get attention for sick acts but also as a place where these behaviours can be captured with evidence and reported to the right authorities.

 

A video reported to RSPCA showed a man feeding a live possum to a pack of dogs.
RSPCA Queensland, in a national first, now had a permanent "digital inspector", Mr Beatty said, whose full time role was to investigate online activity involving animal cruelty across the state.

He said it had become necessary, especially when looking into organised cruelty such as dog fighting.

Recent vile acts against possums were unexplained he said, and did not match up with an increase in possum activity near humans.

"We need people to beware that this sort of thing is going on," Mr Beatty said. "It doesn't matter if it's a possum or a crow - killing any native animal or bird is an offence under the nature conservation act."

Animal cruelty crimes carry a maximum prison sentence of three years.

Gympie Times

