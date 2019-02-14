Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The fire in Tabulam and surrounds has caused widespread damage.
The fire in Tabulam and surrounds has caused widespread damage. Marc Stapelberg
Breaking

Woman charged over destructive Tabulam fire

13th Feb 2019 9:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been charged over the fire which has destroyed several homes in the Tabulam area.

As the fire continues to burn near the Bruxner Highway, police have arrested a 40-year-old woman.

They will allege the woman set alight rubbish inside a large steel container in her backyard about 8am on Tuesday.

She allegedly left the fire unattended and the flames spread into nearby bushland.

Police said the woman phoned Triple 0 when she discovered the fire and unsuccessfully attempted to extinguish the flames with a backyard hose.

She had been charged with intentionally causing a fire and being reckless to its spread and setting a fire during a total fire ban.

She is expected to face Casino Local Court on February 27.

As firefighters continue to battle the fire, which has torn through almost 3000 ha, police have reminded people the state is still subject to a total fire ban.

The NSW Rural Fire Service has tonight downgraded the fire to Watch and Act level, but it has twice been subject to an Emergency Warning.

If you see any unattended fires, phone Triple 0 immediately.

More Stories

northern rivers crime northern rivers fires tabulam fire
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Pedestrian remains critical after crash on highway

    premium_icon Pedestrian remains critical after crash on highway

    News THE highway was closed for some time after the man was struck by a vehicle.

    18-year-old sentenced over drunken attack on teens

    premium_icon 18-year-old sentenced over drunken attack on teens

    Crime Assault could have led to a "lengthy period of time” behind bars

    Will Bluesfest stay in Byron Bay?

    premium_icon Will Bluesfest stay in Byron Bay?

    Business Directors have said whether the festival will stay or go

    FIRE EMERGENCY: Up to date fire warnings

    premium_icon FIRE EMERGENCY: Up to date fire warnings

    Breaking Fires continue to burn west of Tabulam and at Jennings

    • 14th Feb 2019 6:48 AM