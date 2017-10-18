24°
News

Woman charged over death of outlaw bikie associate

Police have extradited a woman from Queensland in relation to a fatal shooting in Tweed Heads.
Police have extradited a woman from Queensland in relation to a fatal shooting in Tweed Heads. Paul Donaldson BUN120617POL2

POLICE have extradited a woman from Queensland and charged her with being an accessory after the fact of murder over a fatal shooting of a man connected to an outlaw bikie gang.

Ace Hall, 31, died at Tweed Heads District Hospital on June 24 after he was allegedly dumped at the hospital nursing a gunshot wound.

Police denied reports that Mr Hall was a member of an outlaw motorcycle gang.

Strike Force Varndell - a joint strike force between State Crime Command's Homicide Squad, Tweed/Byron Local Area Command and Queensland Police - was established to investigate Mr Hall's death.

On Monday, Queensland police arrested a 27-year-old woman with out incident.

She appeared at Southport Magistrates Court and Strike Force detectives were granted extradition of the woman to NSW where she was later charged.

The woman was refused bail to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court today.

Topics:  fatal shooting northern rivers court northern rivers crime police tweed heads

Lismore Northern Star
Slow internet holds back state-of the-art rescue tower

Slow internet holds back state-of the-art rescue tower

SAFETY cameras have been installed at the new Ballina tower, but bad connectivity means the footage can't be lived streamed for boaters.

Spider hoax: Don't get bitten by dodgy email warning

A spider hoax email is doing the rounds on the Northern Rivers.

Email claims to be official alert about "dangerous" spider

Plans revealed for future of historic Ballina fire station

The former Ballina Fire Station in Crane St.

The building is set to reopen next year with completely new purpose

Waiting on a doctor in rural NSW

The Ventura Private Hospital at 13 Surry St, Coraki in the 1920s.

Country doctor urgently wanted

Local Partners