Woman charged over death of outlaw bikie associate

POLICE have extradited a woman from Queensland and charged her with being an accessory after the fact of murder over a fatal shooting of a man connected to an outlaw bikie gang.

Ace Hall, 31, died at Tweed Heads District Hospital on June 24 after he was allegedly dumped at the hospital nursing a gunshot wound.

Police denied reports that Mr Hall was a member of an outlaw motorcycle gang.

Strike Force Varndell - a joint strike force between State Crime Command's Homicide Squad, Tweed/Byron Local Area Command and Queensland Police - was established to investigate Mr Hall's death.

On Monday, Queensland police arrested a 27-year-old woman with out incident.

She appeared at Southport Magistrates Court and Strike Force detectives were granted extradition of the woman to NSW where she was later charged.

The woman was refused bail to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court today.