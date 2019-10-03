Menu
Crime

Woman charged with assault over court media brawl

3rd Oct 2019 6:30 PM
A woman has been charged over a fight with media outside court minutes after apologising to a magistrate for allegedly slapping a man during a Crows match.

Natelle Martine Hogg, 26, was charged with two counts of assault and property damage after a brawl outside the Adelaide Magistrates Court about 2.45pm on Tuesday.

The Sheidow Park woman, alongside her partner Bill Brian Neville Fitzgerald, appeared in court that afternoon charged with aggravated assault over an incident at the Adelaide vs Essendon game at Adelaide Oval in July.

As the couple left court, they allegedly grappled with reporters in a struggle that lasted several minutes and required multiple sheriff officers to break up.

Hogg was filmed allegedly grabbing cameras and microphones before smashing a microphone on the ground as the pair stormed off.

No one was physically hurt.

Hogg has been bailed to appear in the Adelaide Magistrates Court in November.

A St Peters man, 65, was cautioned for minor offences.

