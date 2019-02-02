Woman charged following deadly crash

A 33-year-old woman was issued a Future Court Attendance Notice for negligent driving occasioning death, and not giving way to a vehicle

A 33-year-old woman will appear in court next month after a fatal crash at Alstonville last year.

About 4.30pm on Monday 20 August 2018, a Nissan Elgrand van travelling south on Ballina Road and a Triumph motorcycle travelling east on the Bruxner Highway collided at the intersection.

The rider, a 39-year-old man, was thrown from his bike and suffered critical injuries.

Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful and he died at the scene.

Three passengers in the Nissan escaped injury and the driver was taken to hospital for mandatory tests.

Following an investigation by officers from the Far North Coast Crash Investigation Unit, on Wednesday 30 January 2019, the woman was issued a Future Court Attendance Notice for negligent driving occasioning death, and not give way to vehicle.

She will appear at Lismore Local Court on Thursday 21 March 2019.