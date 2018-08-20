Menu
Cattle truck rollover chaos
News

ROLLOVER CHAOS: Cow charges at woman following truck crash

Tobi Loftus
by
20th Aug 2018 6:06 PM | Updated: 6:17 PM
A TOOWOOMBA woman has said a cow charged at her following a truck rollover on Monday evening.

Micayla Aitken was heading home just before 5pm when a truck heading along Cohoe St rolled at the corner with James St.

Several cattle escaped from the truck after the rollover.

Micayla Aitken speaks to the media after her car was rammed by a cow following a truck rollover of August 20, 2018.
Micayla Aitken speaks to the media after her car was rammed by a cow following a truck rollover of August 20, 2018. Kevin Farmer

"There was a rollover here with a cattle truck and we were escorted off into a complex," Ms Aitken said.

"I was trying to help an old lady who was putting groceries in her car, and as I tried to move her a cow charged at me.

"It stood on my foot and then bolted up the street."

Ms Aitken said she saw the bodies of a number of cows who did not survive the crash.

"My dad's a cattle farmer, so I know what to expect with those big things coming at you," she said.

"I was more concerned about the elderly lady than myself."

Ms Aitken said the cow also broke her car's tail light.

"The cows aren't happy," she said.

"My foot's okay, a bit swollen, but all good."

She said she had heard a cow also charged at an elderly man following the crash.

