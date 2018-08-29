Woman charged for bringing 'bayonet knife' into court

A TOOWOOMBA woman claimed she needed a knife on her "for work" when she tried to bring it into the Toowoomba Courthouse.

Police said about 2.15pm last Thursday, the 35-year-old attempted to smuggle what one witness described as a bayonet-style knife through security before a search of her belongings located the blade.

A police spokeswoman confirmed the Harristown woman was attending the courthouse to see a justice of the peace at the time, telling security officers she needed the knife for work and had forgotten she had it on her.

Police then attended the courthouse and officially charged her with possession of a knife in a public place.

The woman is scheduled to appear back in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court on September 18.