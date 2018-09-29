Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Woman charged after ramming cop cars near Ipswich

by Torny Miller, Sophie Chirgwin
29th Sep 2018 12:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FEMALE driver whose vehicle was intercepted by police has allegedly reversed at speed, before colliding with a police car in an attempt to flee the scene.

The woman was stopped by police on East Owen St, Swanbank, near Ipswich, about 11.50pm on Friday.

In a statement, police say officers on scene were forced to take "evasive action" as they approached the vehicle, after the car suddenly reversed and then sped forward.

The vehicle hit the door of a police car before it was driven into bushland and crashed into trees.

A man fled the scene but the 32-year-old woman behind the wheel was arrested.

She was charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, driving unlicensed and two counts of possession of utensils.

She is due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on October 1.

The incident comes just days after a young police officer was allegedly mowed down by a stolen car in Ipswich.

Constable Peter McAulay underwent another round of surgery on Friday night. He remains in a critical but stable condition in the Princess Alexandra Hospital's intensive care unit.

crime ipswich police ramming cop car woman charged

Top Stories

    Screenings for seniors that you'll go gaga for

    Screenings for seniors that you'll go gaga for

    Movies FREE morning tea with seniors film screenings.

    Council selects site for new community preschool

    premium_icon Council selects site for new community preschool

    Council News One option received no votes from any of the councillors

    Club's knifepoint robbery a 'crime against the community'

    premium_icon Club's knifepoint robbery a 'crime against the community'

    News Manager of Lismore Workers Club still recovering after armed robbery

    Ticket prices slashed for this year's show

    Ticket prices slashed for this year's show

    News Entry prices have been dropped for the North Coast National

    Local Partners