Woman charged after offering cops cannabis cake

A woman has been charged after allegedly trying to sell cannabis cakes to a police officer in Nimbin. Rob Wright

ASKING the police if they'd like to buy your drugs isn't a smart move.

But that's what has landed a Larnook woman in court.

Police will allege the 69-year-old approached a police officer on Cullen St, Nimbin on Thursday afternoon.

When she asked the officer if he'd like to buy some drugs, she was searched.

The officer allegedly found 15 cannabis cakes, weighing 460 grams, in her possession.

The woman also had a sum of money, which she allegedly told police was from an earlier drug sale.

She was walked to the nearby Nimbin Police Station and charged with drug supply and possession and dealing with the proceeds of crime.

She's due to face Lismore Local Court in February.