Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman has been charged after allegedly trying to sell cannabis cakes to a police officer in Nimbin.
A woman has been charged after allegedly trying to sell cannabis cakes to a police officer in Nimbin. Rob Wright
Crime

Woman charged after offering cops cannabis cake

27th Jan 2019 12:22 PM

ASKING the police if they'd like to buy your drugs isn't a smart move.

But that's what has landed a Larnook woman in court.

Police will allege the 69-year-old approached a police officer on Cullen St, Nimbin on Thursday afternoon.

When she asked the officer if he'd like to buy some drugs, she was searched.

The officer allegedly found 15 cannabis cakes, weighing 460 grams, in her possession.

The woman also had a sum of money, which she allegedly told police was from an earlier drug sale.

She was walked to the nearby Nimbin Police Station and charged with drug supply and possession and dealing with the proceeds of crime.

She's due to face Lismore Local Court in February.

cannabis lismore local court northern rivers crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    More than $46k seized in highway traffic stop

    premium_icon More than $46k seized in highway traffic stop

    Crime A MINOR defect led police to pull the car over north of Byron Bay, before they uncovered the stash of money.

    • 27th Jan 2019 12:49 PM
    Boat rescue: two saved from capsized boat

    premium_icon Boat rescue: two saved from capsized boat

    News The 45-year-old was last seen on Thursday

    Missing Northern Rivers man found safe and well

    Missing Northern Rivers man found safe and well

    News The 45-year-old was last seen on Thursday

    Clothed or not, families invited to fun day at nude beach

    premium_icon Clothed or not, families invited to fun day at nude beach

    Whats On Activities organised at nude beach, if your family is up for it