Woman charged after glassing man at Ballina pub

A MAN was taken to hospital suffering cuts his face after a woman allegedly hit him with a glass in the men's toilet.

A Richmond Police District representative said the woman was charged with "glassing" a man in Ballina on September 30.

"A 20-year-old Lennox Head woman has attended a licensed premises in Ballina (and) become involved in argument with a man known to her," he said.

"The man has entered the men's toilet and was followed in by the 20-year-old (where) the argument continued, resulting in the woman striking the man with a glass once to the left side of his head near his eye."

Police said the victim was taken to Ballina Hospital.

"The woman then left the licensed premises but was arrested a short distance away," he said.

"She has been charged with reckless wounding and will appear in Ballina Local Court in October".