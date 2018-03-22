Menu
A woman has been charged after a lengthy police pursuit on the North Coast.
Woman charged after day-long pursuit

Liana Turner
22nd Mar 2018 8:00 AM

A NORTH Coast woman has been charged with 11 offences after a police pursuit.

Tweed Byron Police District Acting Inspector Jackie Lilley said the lengthy pursuit began at Kingscliff early Tuesday morning.

Acting Inspector Lilley said the pursuit spanned up to the Queensland border and a 26-year-old woman was arrested and charged about midnight.

The Pottsville woman was charged with breaching bail conditions, demanding property with intent to steal, possessing a prohibited drug, having custody of a knife in a public place, taking and driving a conveyance without consent, engaging in a police pursuit, being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence and several traffic offences.

She faced Tweed Heads Local Court today and was remanded in custody until her next appearance next Monday.

