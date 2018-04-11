Woman charged after CCTV captures alleged farm thefts

Police have charged a woman in relation to an alleged farm break-in.

POLICE have charged a woman and are investigating a man after they allegedly broke into a Northern Rivers farm.

Richmond Police District Rural Crime investigators allege a man and woman attended the Dorroughby property between January 7 and 10.

They said bolt cutters were used to cut a chain on a shed before a large amount of property was stolen.

The duo allegedly returned to the farm four times to take further property.

Police shared CCTV images of the two accused on social media and today arrested a 25-year-old Dunnoon woman.

She was charged with break, enter and steal and will face Lismore Local Court next month.

Police are still investigating the alleged co-offender.

They have thanked members of the community who helped to identify the accused.