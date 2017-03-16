Woman charged after assaulting man

A 37-year-old woman has been charged after assaulting a man in Goonellabah.

Police allege that the woman attended a licensed premises in Goonellabah on Saturday March 11, Senior Constable David Henderson said.

She allegedly approached a man known to her who was playing a poker machine, and hit him on the back of his head.

This has forced his head into the poker machine, snr cnst Henderson said.

Police spoke to the woman on March 14 and she was issued a future court attendance notice for assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

She will appear in Lismore Local Court in May.