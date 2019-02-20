Menu
A woman has been caught stealing from Bunnings.
Crime

Woman caught stealing $700 worth of gardening goods

Aisling Brennan
by
20th Feb 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GOONELLABAH woman has been caught shoplifting $700 worth of goods from the Bunnings Warehouse in Lismore.

Richmond Police District officers will allege the 28-year-old woman placed two Compact Air Guns, four solar lights, garden tools and a wind chime in her pram on Sunday, Feburary 17.

She then allegedly left the store and made no attempt to pay for the items which were valued at almost $700.

Loss Prevention Officers working at the story quickly detained the woman and police were called.

The woman will face Lismore Local Court in March for charges of larceny.

Lismore Northern Star

