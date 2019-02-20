Woman caught stealing $700 worth of gardening goods
A GOONELLABAH woman has been caught shoplifting $700 worth of goods from the Bunnings Warehouse in Lismore.
Richmond Police District officers will allege the 28-year-old woman placed two Compact Air Guns, four solar lights, garden tools and a wind chime in her pram on Sunday, Feburary 17.
She then allegedly left the store and made no attempt to pay for the items which were valued at almost $700.
Loss Prevention Officers working at the story quickly detained the woman and police were called.
The woman will face Lismore Local Court in March for charges of larceny.