Woman caught stealing $700 worth of gardening goods

A GOONELLABAH woman has been caught shoplifting $700 worth of goods from the Bunnings Warehouse in Lismore.

Richmond Police District officers will allege the 28-year-old woman placed two Compact Air Guns, four solar lights, garden tools and a wind chime in her pram on Sunday, Feburary 17.

She then allegedly left the store and made no attempt to pay for the items which were valued at almost $700.

Loss Prevention Officers working at the story quickly detained the woman and police were called.

The woman will face Lismore Local Court in March for charges of larceny.