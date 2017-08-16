Woman caught sleeping in stolen car, arrested

Tweed police arrested two people for drugs and theft.

TWO people have been charged by police over night in relation to a stolen vehicle and an amount of drugs in the Tweed area.

At some point on Monday, August 7 a silver Honda CR-V was stolen from a home at Tweed Heads West after an alleged break in.

About 11.15pm yesterday, patrolling police from Tweed Byron Local Area Command located the vehicle parked in Prowse Street, Tweed Heads South.

The officers immediately arrested a 29-year-old woman who was found asleep in the front passenger seat and a short time later located a man in a nearby backyard.

The 23-year-old man and woman were conveyed to Tweed Heads Police Station.

The man was later charged with aggravated break and enter to commit a serious indictable offence, stealing a motor vehicle, disposing of stolen property, trespassing, unlicensed (never held) and possessing a prohibited drug.

The woman was charged with being carried in conveyance, goods in custody (motor vehicle), possessing a prohibited drug and possessing drug equipment.

The man was refused bail to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court today.

The woman was granted conditional bail to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday 4 September 2017.