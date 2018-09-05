Woman does ‘huge’ poo in driveway

A BRITISH woman has been caught on CCTV creeping into a driveway to do an enormous poo in broad daylight.

University students Hannah Lawton, 21, and Harris Stodell, 20, from Cheltenham in Gloucestershire, became suspicious when they noticed the unidentified woman walk on to their driveway on Sunday morning.

When they opened their front door, they discovered a "huge" poo, used toilet paper and a toilet roll on their walkway.

"When me and my boyfriend got up we looked at the CCTV footage and thought, who is this woman and what is she doing?" Ms Lawton told South West News Service.

"The woman took a look at the front door as if she was looking to get into the back garden, then she went around the back for a couple of minutes. We went outside to see what she may have been up to and when we opened the door the smell hit us.

"I mean the flies that were on it, there were loads of them. The other thing is that the size of it, it was huge. They must have been keeping that in for days. It is so gross.

"I had to supervise my boyfriend getting rid of it and he put it in the composter but you could hear him gagging. But there was no way that I could bring myself to do it and we did not have any other way of disposing of it either."

Ms Lawton said they informed police because they were concerned about someone coming on to their property. "I did not know whether to laugh, cry or be angry," she said.

"The neighbours were walking past and I didn't want them to think it was us. The police have been called and the officer said that they had never heard of this sort of thing happening before and it was a first for them."

Earlier this year, a Brisbane corporate executive dubbed the "poo jogger" made global headlines after fed-up residents of an apartment block where he regularly deposited his wares hatched a plan to catch him in the act.

Not long after, Sydney was hit by its own poo jogger - a blonde woman caught on CCTV defecating outside a Pyrmont bottle shop - initially thought by local business owners to be a large dog.

In the US, a female jogger dubbed "the mad pooper" became public enemy number two for Colorado Springs mother Cathy Budde, who complained of the mystery woman defecating on her lawn at least once a week for over two months.

Then there was the "poo bomber", a Sydney kleptomaniac who got such a rush while shoplifting that experts said she lost control of her bowels and defecated in shops before leaving.

While there has been little study into the motivations behind public defecation, psychologist Sandy Rea has speculated that it is partly the "thrill" of not being caught.

"They get a thrill, they get an arousal, but underlying that gratification is anger and a thought disorder," she said. "It is a big f**k you, and is where the thought and anger of the disorder comes. The repeat behaviour, and never getting caught, reinstates the 'I'll do what I want to do' mentality."

Ms Rea said it could also be due to "elimination disorder". "This can occur when the person is really angry at someone or something," she said. "Perhaps a person or organisation. This is a revenge. The person feels entitled. If I want to do this I can, and I will."