Crime

Woman caught high range drink driving with toddler in car

3rd Feb 2020 7:59 AM
A WOMAN has been charged after she was allegedly caught high-range drink driving - with a child in the car - following a crash on the North Coast.

About 8.40pm yesterday, officers from Tweed/Byron Police District were called to Kingscliff Street, Kingscliff, after reports a Mazda 2 sedan had crashed into a parked car.

Police arrived to find the driver, a 41-year-old woman, had a three-year-old girl in the back seat.

The driver was subjected to a roadside breath test which returned a positive result. She was arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station, where she returned an alleged breath analysis reading of 0.324.

The woman will appear before Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday, March 2.

Her licence was also suspended.

The woman suffered minor cuts and the child was uninjured.

