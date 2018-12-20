Menu
OVER: The woman was caught driving five times over the legal limit. Trevor Veale
News

Woman caught drink driving five times the legal limit

Jasmine Minhas
by
20th Dec 2018 2:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN, 50, is set to face court after she was charged for drink driving more than five times the legal limit at Coffs Harbour.

At around 6.30pm last night, the woman's Toyota Starlet allegedly collided with the rear of a stationary HiAce van at a red traffic light on the Pacific Hwy.

The incident took place at the intersection of Beryl St, located just next to Coffs Harbour Police Station.

According to police, both drivers got out of the vehicles and exchanged details when the driver of the van proceeded to contact police.

Officers conducted a breath test which allegedly returned a positive reading of 0.252.

The woman has since been charged with high-range drink driving and will appear in court on February 4.

Her licence was suspended.

Coffs Coast Advocate

