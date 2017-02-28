Woman caught drink driving, crashing unregistered car

A WOODENBONG woman will face court next month after crashing a car whilst intoxicated.

Senior Constable David Henderson said about 5pm on Sunday police came across the 22-year-old Woodenbong woman, who had just crashed her car into a barbed wire fence.

The woman exited the car and was quite unsteady on her feet.

A roadside alcohol breath test provided a positive result.

The woman, who was on her P1 licence, was taken back to Woodenbong station where she provided a Mid Range alcohol reading.

Further checks on the vehicle revealed that the plates on the car belonged to another vehicle.

The vehicle she was driving was unregistered.

The woman has had her license suspended and will be charged with mid range PCA, drive unregistered vehicle and class a vehicle displaying unauthorised number plate.

She will appear in Kyogle Local Court in April.